Nano (NANO) Price Tops $0.80

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00007063 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Kraken, CoinEx and Bitinka. Nano has a total market cap of $107.01 million and $4.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,370.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.03339792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02210823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00437998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.01126920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00616826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Koinex, HitBTC, Kraken, Bitinka, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

