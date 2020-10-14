NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $41.03 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $238,992.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,298. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after buying an additional 1,860,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after buying an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,677,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.