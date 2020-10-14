National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.71

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.73, a PEG ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.96.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Vision by 138.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National Vision by 37.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Vision by 34.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

