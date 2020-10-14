NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.31

Shares of NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

NCCGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.