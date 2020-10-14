Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,535,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit