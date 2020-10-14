Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,068.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,198. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,535,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

