Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.85. The company had a trading volume of 110,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.56.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.