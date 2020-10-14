Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00600755 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01449176 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001614 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000191 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000573 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 137.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

