New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

