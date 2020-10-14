Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 2.1% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 18.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 346.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 168,926 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $124,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,194.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

NEM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

