NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NEWT opened at $18.26 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit