NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NEWT opened at $18.26 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.30%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the second quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

