Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

NXST opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 128,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,558,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

