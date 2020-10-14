Nicholas Moakes Purchases 1,171 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £983.64 ($1,285.13).

Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI.L) stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.10 ($1.07). 88,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,510. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

