NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Cap Tops $22.10 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and approximately $163,550.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.04958916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003308 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

