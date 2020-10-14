NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0688

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $163,550.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

