Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 699,571 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 7.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 7.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 995,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.4% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 576,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

