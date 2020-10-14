Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.54. Novan shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4,626,892 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Novan alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Novan Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novan by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.