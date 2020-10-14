Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novanta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24 and a beta of 1.14. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Also, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Novanta by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Novanta by 34,164.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 243.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 4.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

