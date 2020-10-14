Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,081. The company has a market cap of $172.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

