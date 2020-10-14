NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $572.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.19 and a 200-day moving average of $396.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

