NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $568.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

