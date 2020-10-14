NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.37. NXT-ID shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 6,650 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXT-ID in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NXT-ID in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fondren Management LP raised its position in shares of NXT-ID by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NXT-ID by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXT-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

