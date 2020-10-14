O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.77. O2Micro International shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 1,181 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OIIM shares. TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 million, a PE ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.83.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70,225 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 210,718 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

