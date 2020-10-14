Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCSL. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

OCSL opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $685.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.25. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 463,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 335,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.