Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19. 11,216,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 3,693,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.