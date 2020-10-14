Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $12.11

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.10. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 79,955 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

