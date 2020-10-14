OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.68. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 2,568,658 shares.

Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

About OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer.

