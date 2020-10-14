OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.68. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 2,566,957 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCX. Benchmark dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,850.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

