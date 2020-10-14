Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.09. 513,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 838,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONCY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 131.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 18.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

