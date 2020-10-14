Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.54. 444,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 383,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,263,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Onespan by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

