Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.54. 444,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 383,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,263,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Onespan by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

