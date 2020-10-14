Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 6.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 36,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,620,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

