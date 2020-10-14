Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 769,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620,771. The company has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

