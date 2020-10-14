Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $661.60 million, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

