Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Down 10.5%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.12. 904,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,796,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a P/E ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $1,364,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

