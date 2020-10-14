Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.40

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 39808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

PEIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

