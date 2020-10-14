Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.93.

NYSE PGRE opened at $6.99 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

