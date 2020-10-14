Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Down 15.6%

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s share price dropped 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 2,200,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,359,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 80,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pareteum by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the period.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

