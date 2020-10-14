Passage Bio (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 30th

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Passage Bio has a payout ratio of -13.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Passage Bio to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -33.3%.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

