Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $208.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

