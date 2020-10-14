Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Paypal were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

