Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

