Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PLI opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 346.75 ($4.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $474.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.57.

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Company Profile

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

