Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 311,413 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.3% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,825. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

