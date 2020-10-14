Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,488 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 5.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. The stock had a trading volume of 130,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.89. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61.

