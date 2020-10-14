Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.