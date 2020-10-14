Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.43.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
