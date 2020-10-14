Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

