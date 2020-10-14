Pioneer High Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PHT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

