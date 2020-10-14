Pirate Chain Price Up 62.2% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and $143,830.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00269879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.01483730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00152234 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018.

Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

