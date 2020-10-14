Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,095 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,042,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

