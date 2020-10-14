PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $35.75 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 8.0% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,061,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

